Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case verdict

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case takes one sordid turn after another, the latter is emerging the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence has also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed, support for Johnny burgeoned with each passing day both in and out of court, and if there were any doubts left the jury’s verdict on the final day of trial laid them to rest.