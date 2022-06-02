Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Jury VERDICT; Pirates of the Caribbean star absent on D-Day – all the major highlights from the final day of trial
The jury has pronounced its verdict in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation case, unanimously voting in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar and ordering the Aquaman actress to pay $15 million to him as compensation