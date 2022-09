Prabhas was badly fat shamed

Prabhas is another celebrity who received a lot of love and respect in the industry thanks to Baahubali 1 and 2. But the problem with the audience is that they cannot see their celebrity any less than the orange they have created onscreen. Prabhas was massively trolled for his appearances after Baahubali as the actor looked a tad bit different and heavier than his larger-than-life role. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film's pre-release event cancelled due to Prabhas movies? [Deets Inside]