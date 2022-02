RRR

Gone are the days when filmmakers struggled with budgets. Now, producers are willing to splurge and how! In this year, we are going to witness some of the most high-budget movies that have been ever produced and we are expecting them to be a visual treat. At the top is SS Rajamouli's RRR. He is know to make extravagant films and RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn do not seem to be an exception. The trailer itself has given us a hint that this film with be grander than any other SS Rajamouli film. Well, if reports are anything to go by, this film is made on a budget of approximately Rs 400 crores.