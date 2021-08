Image credit: Twitter

Jr NTR's swanky new car

Telugu star Jr NTR has become the proud owner of India's 1st Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. His swanky new car arrived while he was shooting for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR in Ukraine. And now that the actor is back Hyderabad, he decided to take his prized possession for a ride. Take a look.