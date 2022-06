Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office: Will Varun Dhawan’s movie make more than Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on day one?

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been the best performing movie for Bollywood in 2022 so far. It is inching towards the Rs 200 crore. This week, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo is coming in theatres. The movie is made by Raj Mehta of Good Newzz fame. Experts feel it will make more than double digits on day one. In fact, experts feel it will beat the first day collections of Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.