Kiara Advani at Jug Jugg Jeeyo success bash

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party at his residence to celebrate the success of the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The entire star cast of the film showed up to celebrate. Kiara Advani also made sure to make her presence felt. She opted for white hot shorts teamed with a pastel green blazer. It gave an illusion that she is not wearing her pants.She got trolled for the same.