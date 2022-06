Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Team JugJugg Jeeyo

Currently, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are on their toes promoting their upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie is going to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022. The trailer and the songs have already turned out to be a hit and now stars are doing their best to promote the film. So much that the stars also took a trip in a Mumbai Metro. Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were papped traveling in a Metro just like locals.