Defending her dress

Sara Ali Khan was clicked by the paps in Mumbai. The young actress wore an onion pink cotton sharara with work done on it in gold. The actress had a matching mask on her face. She was making her way to an office. The actress made sure the rain puddles did not ruin the hem of her sharara bottom. Sara was super careful and it was so relatable. The took baby steps making sure to avoid even the smallest of puddles. Take a look at the pics…