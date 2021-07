Image credit: Instagram

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's mushy pics

Lovebirds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have finally announced that their wedding is set to take place on July 16. They shared the invitation card on their respective Instagram pages and minutes after, the couple was flooded with good wishes. While we are just 10 days away from Rahul and Disha's D-Day, here's a look at their 5 mushy pictures that prove they were meant to be together.