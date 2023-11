Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum actress Malvika Raaj gets engaged

Remember the little Poo who stole hearts with her innocence in Karan Johar’s K3G? Yes, we are talking about the gorgeous actress Malvika Raaj, and today the actress got engaged to her beau Prabhas Bagga and hit the lavish bash for her family and friends at the popular club in Mumbai.