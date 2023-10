Image credit: Twitter/Instagram

Kaala Paani tops the chart of Top OTT originals of the week

OTT is ruling the entertainment field. A lot of content is being pushed on OTT and leaving audience spoilt for choice. Ormax Media has now released the list of top 10 OTT originals that created maximum buzz this week. Netflix's series Kaala Paani is ruling the chart. Starring Mona Singh, Amey Wagh, Vikas Kumar and many more, the series is about a mysterious illness that is spread through Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It is a survival saga that is as gripping as it can get.