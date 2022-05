Image credit: Google

Arshad Warsi – Shreyas Talpade being replaced

After Salman took over the production, there were reports that Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade who were supposed to star in the film have been replaced by Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. While Warsi had exclusively told BollywoodLife that he was never offered the film, Talpade told us, I don't want to talk about it, Farhad is a very dear friend and I just want him to make a kickass film with or without me.