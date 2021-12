KAI takes over Twitter in India - here are 5 things you need to know

EXO fans in India are thrilled as KAI will be seen on Indian TV for the first time on X’Mas Day. The Love Shot and Mmmh singer will be doing an interview with Sakshma Srivastava of Times Now. India’s K-Pop community is full of EXO-Ls who adore Kim Jong-in aka KAI. The singer is known as the king of duality. He is extremely cute in real life, and a real beast on stage. Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff is also a fan of KAI. He did a cover of his sexy song, Mmmh. A great dancer, singer, fashionista KAI is considered as the Idol of Idols by fans. Here is some interesting info on him for those who might be wondering why KAI has taken over India’s Twitter…