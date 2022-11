Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are set to rock the show

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 is coming soon on Voot. Fans will see how Manik Malhotra (Parth Samthaan) and Nandini Murthy (Niti Taylor) revive their love story after a period of separation. The whole season has been shot in Goa. This is Niti Taylor's return to acting after the gap of a year. It seems she was unwell a year post her marriage. She decided to rest it out. Niti Taylor was staying in Ahmedabad. But in 2022, she has been super busy with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and this show. Parth Samthaan is also looking at chances in Bollywood. He has done many music videos.