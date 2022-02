Kajal Aggarwal and her baby bump!

The actress has been promoting body positivity and more through her Instagram. In a post she slammed body-shammers and wrote, 'I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my workplace. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/memes don’t really help. Let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live.'