Kajal Aggarwal is right now in the happiest phase of her life

Kajal is all set to embrace motherhood soon and she is enjoying the pregnancy phase to the fullest. Kajal is right in Dubai and is taking utmost care of her. She is also visually treating her fans by sharing some amazing pictures of her on her social media accounts. Kajal just dropped a video of her flaunting her baby bump and her fans cannot get over a cute mommy to be an avatar, She is looking simply adorable, and how!