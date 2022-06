Kajal Aggarwal reveals face of her baby boy

Kajal Aggarwal has finally revealed the face of her baby boy, Neil Kitchlu. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress posted a pic of her firstborn and captioned it: “#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat ,’ followed by a heart emoji. However, if you were hoping to get a full, unhindered view of her kid, then you’re in for a bit of disappointment as Kajal Aggarwal has smartly concealed part of the face, by getting the picture clicked at the opportune moment when her baby raises his hands over his visage.