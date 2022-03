Kajal Aggarwal is gorgeous in a black gown

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to be a mommy in the coming months. The actress who was rumoured to be pregnant since October 2021 made the news official on New Year’s 2022. Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal got married in October 2020 after the first wave of the pandemic had eased out a bit. The actress was in Dubai for a long time before she returned to India. Kajal Aggarwal has movies like Acharya, Indian 2, Paris Paris and others lined up for release. Her movie Hey Sinamika! Released some days back. Kajal Aggarwal is looking stunning in her black gown for the pregnancy photoshoot.