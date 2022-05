Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Kajol gets trolled

Kajol is among the top celebrities of Bollywood. However, even she is not spared from social media hate. Time and again, Kajol and her family is targeted by social media trolls. This time around, Kajol got body-shamed. The actress got papped outside pilate classes and as the pictures hit the internet, some nasty trolls targetted her by commenting on her weight.