Dil To Pagal Hai

The 1997 love story was for everyone who was friend zoned in love. However, did you know that Karisma Kapoor was not the first choice for the film? Juhi Chawla and Kajol were asked first for the role of Nisha in the Shah Rukh Khan movie, but they refused so Karisma was selected.