Kajol

Kajol has recently rented out an apartment in Mumbai at Rs 90,000 per month for two years. The said property sprawls across 771 sq ft is located on the 21st floor of the Atlantis project in Hiranandani Gardens in Powai. Kajol has now joined the bunch of other celebrities such Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and among others who have rented out their properties in 2021. Take a look.