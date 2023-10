Durga Pujo 2023

Navratri festival is here and celebrities are all ready for the Durga Pujo. Every year Bollywood and TV celebrities gather together to worship Maa Durga. The pictures from this year’s Durga Pujo are out now. Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanisha Mukerji, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth and other celebrities were spotted in Mumbai for the Durga Pujo.