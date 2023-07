Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Deepika Padukone flies off

Deepika Padukone has been making a lot of headlines these days. From her upcoming sci-fi actioner by Nag Ashwin. The film was launched with a teaser a couple of days ago. She was also seen turning a cheerleader for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at Manish Malhotra's fashion show. And now, Deepika Padukone has grabbed headlines for her airport look. The actress was snapped at the airport, flying off somewhere.