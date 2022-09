Image credit: Google.com

Shiny Ahuja

Gangster actor Shiny Ahuja was arrested a few years ago after his 20-year old maid accused him of rape. The victim, who was working at his Oshiwara, Mumbai residence, reportedly revealed that he kept her in a room for two hours and threatened her. Also Read - Kamaal R Khan arrested by Mumbai police for controversial tweets from 2020; netizens explode in meme fest