Kamal Haasan addresses language barrier

Taking on the North vs South debate and languages differences at the Vikram press conference, Kamal Haasan said, “We should be proud that we have people speaking different languages but communicating with each other in English. There's nothing wrong with it. The British robbed us of many things, but they left us something which we can encash now. Why are we making it our weakness? We have so many languages and we have learned to live with them. We have so many cuisines. Our diversity is our strength. We should be proud of it rather than being ashamed of it.”