Happy birthday, Kamal Haasan!

Popular South Indian actor Kamal Haasan turns a year older on November 7. The 69-year-old actor has worked in over 230 films and has been a constant inspiration for many. His works in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films have made him a pan-India star. The veteran actor's critically acclaimed movies like Nayakan, Indian, Hey Ram, Kuruthipunal, Swathi Muthyam, Saagar, Vishwaroopam and Dasavathaaram are credited to his name. On his birthday, a look at some of the rare pictures of the superstar with his daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan.