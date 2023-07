Film stars charge crore for a cameo

Indian celebrities' fees for an appearance in a film are reaching sky-high. In recent past actors charged Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore for a movie. Vijay Sethupathi became highest paid actor receiving Rs 200 crore for his next project. And now we have learned that Kamal Haasan has charged a whopping price for playing a cameo in Prabhas starrer Project K. His fees his so high that it could be equivalent to a small-time actor’s total fees per movie. Here we have noted down Bollywood celebs who charge a bomb for featuring in a special appearance.