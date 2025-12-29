Kanan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to get MARRIED in 2026? A look at couple's relationship timeline

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash relationship
Tejasswi Prakash's romantic life frequently makes news. The actress has been dating Karan Kundrra for a while, and fans are excitedly anticipating their wedding.
One of the most well-known TV actresses is Tejasswi Prakash. She has, nonetheless, put in a lot of effort and persevered to get here. Her personal life continues to make news due to this attractiveness.
There are always rumours circulating about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra getting married. But each time, they brushed off the rumours as untrue. Recently, the actress broke her silence on the marriage speculations.
Tejasswi Prakash recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, where she addressed the issue. Speaking to them, the Bigg Boss 15 fame and actress said, Yes, they are saying that. We are talking about it, but we'll see what happens, when she was asked about whether she would get married in 2026.
It has now been confirmed that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra may get married in 2026. Tejaswi went on to discuss this, saying that while marriage is acceptable, having children will bring the most enjoyment.
Karan and Tejasswi met and fell in adore. Fans began to adore their relationship and shipped them as TejRan. They met in 2021 and have been together ever since.
In addition to making several public appearances, the pair joined together for sponsorships. Their continued visits to temples like the Mahakaleshwar temple and even the Siddhivinayak temple demonstrate their devoutness and confidence in God.
Karan has joined Tejasswi for the third season after participating in Laughter Chefs. There were rumours that the two were breaking up, but both denied it and their relationship is still going strong.
Traveling is one of their shared passions. Additionally, they like sampling various cuisines and frequently express their passion for food on social media.
