Image credit: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut REVEALS Bollywood celebs praised trailer of Dhaakad at Eid party

Kangana Ranaut is an actress who always speaks her heart out. Recently, everyone was surprised to see her at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party. But, the actress gelled up well with the other Bollywood celebs and recently in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she said, “These people don’t want to praise me. Sometimes, I feel there is no lobby but people have a lot of their own insecurities. The other day, Kiara met and she praised me. She said watch both the films (Dhakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) and this and that. I don’t think there is pressure. I always say everyone is a feminist till they actually see a woman rise. Phir thoda sa hurt hota hai (It hurts a bit). I went to a Bollywood party (Arpita Khan’s Eid bash). Every person in the party was only talking about the trailer. When you are so impressed by a trailer, all of you, why is it so hidden then?”