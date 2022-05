Kangana Ranaut names her favourite female action hero in Bollywood

With action and actresses being discussed in the same breath in Bollywood after ages, we were curious to know who are Kangana Ranaut's favourite female action heroes in Hindi cinema, and asked her the same during the press conference. Initially the star simply said, “Heroines in Hindi films have not got that opportunity (to do so much action).” So, we quickly reminded her about veteran superstars like Rekha and Hema Malini who've pulled off superhit action films like Khoon Bhari Maang and Andha Kanoon brilliantly, where they were the lead before established male stars. Kangana then quickly added, “Of course, they've been great, they've been amazing for their times. What we are doing today, it is because of them, they have carved the way for us. They have made a way for girls, the privileges that we enjoy today as leading ladies, they've given it to us. Now our duty is to take it forward for the coming generation and take it a notch higher, where we don't only get the privileges of leading ladies, but the privileges of a hero on set.”