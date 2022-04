Image credit: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

Recently, in one of the episodes of Lock Upp, when contestant Munawar Faruqui spoke about being sexually abused, Kangana also revealed her story of being molested. She said, Everyone gets touched inappropriately during their childhood. This is something that even I have witnessed. I was too young, and there was a guy in our hometown, who was a little older than me. So, he used to touch me inappropriately... but I didn't understand his intention at that time. That guy was exploring his sexuality, so he used to call us, asked us to strip down our clothes, and he used to check us.... we were around 6-year-old.”