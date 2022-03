Kangana Ranaut 35th birthday celebration

Kangana Ranaut the unabashed queen of Bollywood has turend35 and she celebrated this special day in the most religious way possible. Like most Indians s believe in starting their birthday day by visiting some auspicious place or visiting a temple- Kangana too visited Vaishno Devi temple to seek blessings with her family. The Thalivii actress looked like a perfect 'Pataka Kudi' in the Indian outfit. The colour she chose to wear was vibrant and made her look even more PRETTY. Kangana took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures from her birthday celebration as she visit Vaishno Devi temple and wrote, Today on the occasion of my birthday day …. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings .