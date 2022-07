Actresses who refused to compromise

Being a part of the entertainment world may have its perks but it also has its downsides. Behind the starry glitz and glamour, there have been various stories about casting couch experiences and other horrible stories that'll leave one baffled at the reality of the way the industry works. However, things have been changing. A lot of actresses have spoken up about facing the casting couch. There are a lot of brave women in Bollywood who've refused to bow down to producers and directors for the sake of a role. They include Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Radhika Apte and more. Let's have a look at Bollywood actresses who didn't give in to the casting couch below: