Image credit: Google

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and more actresses keep grabbing headlines for one reason or the other. Now some of their before and after pictures suggest that they went under the knife for the ‘perfect bosom.’ Here's a look at the pics. In this one, we have Shilpa Shetty Kundra. According to reports, she went for breast enhancement surgery.