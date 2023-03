Kangana Ranaut

CelCelebrities spend a lot of time in their vanity vans. It is like their second home. In between shoots, outdoor shoots, makeup sessions and more - a vanity van is a necessity for celebs. A lot of celebs spend a large amount on vanity vans. Recently, the reports of Emergency star Kangana Ranaut spending lakhs to customise her vanity van went viral. To Dainik Bhaskar, a supplier named Keran Raval revealed that the diva spent Rs 65 lakh to customise her van. He revealed that she wanted the design to look similar to her house and the furniture to be made of the original wood. She even picked up the company for the jet spray used in her van. Here's looking at other Bollywood stars who spent a bomb on vanity vans.