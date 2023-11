Bollywood stars who went against their families for their career

Parents usually decide on a safe job for their kids and want them to have a safe future. Most parents even want their children to pursue careers that they were not able to pursue. This leads to a conflict between parents and children. Do you know, even Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Radhika Apte and more stars went against their parent’s wishes to pursue their desired career?