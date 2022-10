Image credit: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut – Noti Binodini biopic

There were reports that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might be seen in Noti Binodini biopic which will be directed Pradeep Sarkar. But, now, the movie has been officially announced with Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Well, Kangana has already featured in a few biopics, and she already has a couple of them lined up.