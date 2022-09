Kangana Ranaut

The menace of the casting couch has been associated with Bollywood for a long time. Its presence has always put the film industry in a negative light. It is now that actresses are openly talking about the horrifying experiences they have suffered in order to make it big as an actor. There are many actresses who have shocked all by saying that they were asked for sexual favours in return for roles. Kangana Ranaut is one of them. In quite a few interviews, she has revealed that she has been a victim of casting couch. In an interview with Times Now, she had also said, 'The expectation from a girl is to behave like a wife on sets, next film comes, next hero comes.'