Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad joins Bollywood’s biggest disasters of all time.

Dhaakad has folded its lifetime collection at ₹2.50 crore nett and is now out of almost all theaters across the country after just 1 week. It's an epic washout for Kangana Ranaut at the box office and one of Bollywood's biggest disasters of all time, having lost to the tune of ₹40-50 crore, and experiencing the adverse ripple effect with word spreading that its OTT deal has also been slashed from what it was earlier offered. Now, Dhaakad isn’t the first time that a big Bollywood movie, or at least one with a reasonable budget, and starring big names, tanked miserably at the box office, and it won’t be the last. Check out the other most notable instances below along with the losses incurred: