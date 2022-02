Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru

Well, the TV actress is all set to make her debut with Kangana Ranaut and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's films Tiku Weds Sheru. She recently completing the shooting for the film. On Insta, she penned a note saying, 'Verified Last 3 months have been nothing less but a major emotional drill. I still remember the day I was selected for this beautiful film. Ending this beautiful journey of hard work, love, pain & plethora of beautiful memories today. #TikuWedsSheru will see you soon!