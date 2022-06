Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot for the second time. She had a dreamy wedding with London-based businessman Gautam Hathiramani. In a recent interview, she opened up about her first failed marriage. She revealed that she married pretty early and life and despite the divorce, she still shares a good bond with her ex-husband. To Bombay Times, she said, 'I have always believed in the institution of marriage and I understand that sometimes you can be in a marriage with a partner who doesn’t understand you and vice versa. And it is not anybody’s fault. I think it is very important to be graceful and move on. My ex-partner and I have continued to have a very graceful relationship.' Here's looking at other Bollywood stars who did not give up on love despite having failed marriages.