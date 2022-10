Kanika Mann Birthday Party - Rahul Vaidya

Will fans get to see Kanika Mann and Rahul Vaidya soon in a music video? He also came to the event dressed in a burgundy blazer. Kanika Mann and he posed for a pic. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale: Kanika Mann gets eliminated, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisu, Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia in the race - who will win the trophy?