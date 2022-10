Kantara impresses Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati is the latest celebrity who has watched Kantara. The actor who played the role of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion seems to be impressed by the film. He took to his Twitter and wrote, Kannada’s @shetty_rishab and @hombalefilms are on fire, what an extraordinary film #Kantara is!! Congratulations to each and everyone who was part of the film! @shetty_rishab truly inspired!!