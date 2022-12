Kantara Star Cast Fees

Kantara is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. It stars Rishab Shetty in the lead alongside various other popular names. Kantara has its roots in the culture of Panjurli Daiva. The film narrates the story of a Kambala champion. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films known for the success of Yash starrer KGF. The action thriller movie became a huge hit right upon its release and got pan-India success. In this gallery, we will have a look at the fees of the star cast of Kantara.