Today, Rishab Shetty is a known face in the film industry. His recent film Kantara is among the highest grossers. He has received critical and commercial acclaim with this one. While this success has not come easy to him. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor revealed that he did odd jobs before making it big. He said that he used to sell water cans, work at hotel and more to survive and watch movies when in college. He reportedly even worked as a driver for a producer before he got to be a director.