KGF: Chapter 2

Yash's blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. South superstar Yash essays the role of Rocky in the film, who is the new ruler of the Kolar Gold Fields. As per Indian Express, KGF: Chapter 2 collected over Rs 1148 crores worldwide. The film feaures Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.