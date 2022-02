Image credit: Instagram

Shikha Singh

Former Aliya from Kumkum Bhagya, Shikha Singh quit Kumkum Bhagya due to her pregnancy. The actress wanted to focus on motherhood. She is a doting mummy to Alayna. The actress later revealed that she had not planned to quit and was looking forward to resuming work in January 2021. However, the pandemic and leaving a newborn at home made her rethink. Plus she also felt that it was unfair to ask the production house to wait.