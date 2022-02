Kapil Sharma just dropped his daughter Anayra Sharma's adorable pictures on his Instagram and sent his fans on meltdown.

The actor shared pout selfies along with his beloved daughter and captioned, As soon as he shared the pictures fans showered all the love in the pictures by saying that she is too cute and adorable and we totally agree. Kapil Sharma got married to his childhood love Ginni in December 2018 in their home own Punjab. And soon after their marriage, the couple was blessed with a baby girl and later a baby boy. Talking about getting married to Ginni, Kapil had said, I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will make a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai.