Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Dulha Karan Deol arrives on his Godhi

Today, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is going to get hitched to the love of his life Drishya Acharya. After sangeet, mehendi and other wedding festivities, the D-day has finally arrived. The pictures from the wedding are out and have gone viral on social media. Here's the first glimpse of the Dulha arriving on his Godhi.