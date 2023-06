Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding: Unseen pics of Pooja Deol and Prakash Kaur

The wedding of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya is being talked about a lot. The lovebirds married after years of courtship. She is the grand-daughter of Rinku Bhattacharyaa and the great grand daughter of Bimal Roy. What has become the talking point is the presence of the Deol women. We saw pics of Sunny Deol's wife Pooja after a long time. Fans have declared her and Tania as the most beautiful Deol women. We have also seen a picture of Prakash Kaur. She is the first wife of Dharmendra. Fans said that the love for the grandson has truly brought everyone together.